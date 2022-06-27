Erin Andrews Rips Delta Air Lines Over Flight Cancellations

Needless to say, Delta didn't waste a second before sharing their side of the story, trying to explain the reasoning behind nearly 230 flights being canceled:
"Delta teams continue to safely manage through compounding factors affecting our operation this weekend, including higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some of our work groups, weather, and air traffic control constraints," the company said via a spokesperson. "Canceling a flight is always our last resort, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for any disruption to their travel plans."
Hopefully, this issue will be a thing of the past sooner rather than later. At least, that's what Andrews wishes.