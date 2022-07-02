This Is How Tennis Star Serena Williams Stays Fit

Serena Williams smiling
Shutterstock | 1024723

Health & Lifestyle
Sarah Haider

When it comes to tennis, the entire world is familiar with the name of American professional player Serena Williams.

The 40-year-old athlete, who consistently ranked number 1 in the world of tennis for many years, has added many feathers to her cap throughout her career. She has won Grand Slam singles titles 23 times, a record in the Open Era.

To stay on top of her game and increase her stamina, it is a no-brainer that Serena pays a lot of attention to her fitness. Let's take a look at her diet and fitness regimen.

Cardio Exercises

Serena Williams smiling
Shutterstock | 940660

According to Vogue, Serena Williams performs cardio exercises to stay fit. However, her favorite one is running. Speaking to the publication, she said: "My favorite type of cardio is running, but my body has to be fit to be able to run or else my knees will hurt."

Aside from that, she performs elliptical exercises, which she says are growing on her with time.

The athlete also told the publication that she tries to perform cardio exercises every day. "even if it's, like walking a few miles, it still counts," she said.

Yoga And Meditation

Serena Williams holding tennis ball
Shutterstock | 3047840

Serena Williams also performs yoga and meditation to stay physically and mentally fit. According to Women's Health Magazine, Serena performs a 30-minute yoga exercise with her tennis-player sister, Venus Williams.

In May 2020, the tennis sensation shared a glimpse of her morning yoga with her fans on Instagram.

As for meditation, she told Vogue that prayers are also a form of meditation that she could do any time and on any day.

"I'm working on practicing meditation. I feel like I need to do it regularly. Do I? No. But I'm getting there! I also understand that prayer is a form of meditation. My motto is: Any time, any day; we can pray. It's not like I have to pray at a particular time; it's just any time I feel I'm feeling stressed or misguided, I just say a prayer," she told the publication.

Strength Traning

Serena Williams celebrates at the tennis court
Shutterstock | 64736

Apart from her cardio exercises, Serena also performs strength training — also known as resistance training — workouts to develop her stamina, build muscle mass, and acquire strength and endurance.

According to Women's Health Magazine, the athlete uses several tools to carry out her resistance training exercises, including dumbbells and resistance bands.

Per the publication, she is also into ladder drills and planks.

Vegan Diet

Serena Williams during a tennis game
Shutterstock | 90275

According to Fitness Reaper, Serena Williams prefers a vegan diet to stay in shape. Her diet is predominantly based on plant-based foods, including "legumes, beans, legumes, nuts, veggies, fruit, and whole grains, such as quinoa, oatmeal, and brown rice."

Speaking to Women's Health Magazine, Serena revealed her food philosophy and said that one should eat to live instead of living to eat.

"I want to have a healthy lifestyle and, so you know, [I'm eating] a lot of greens and mostly plant-based lately, just super healthy stuff," she told the publication.

