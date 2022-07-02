This Is How Tennis Star Serena Williams Stays Fit

When it comes to tennis, the entire world is familiar with the name of American professional player Serena Williams.

The 40-year-old athlete, who consistently ranked number 1 in the world of tennis for many years, has added many feathers to her cap throughout her career. She has won Grand Slam singles titles 23 times, a record in the Open Era.

To stay on top of her game and increase her stamina, it is a no-brainer that Serena pays a lot of attention to her fitness. Let's take a look at her diet and fitness regimen.