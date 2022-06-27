Miley Cyrus In Bikini Dazzles In Pool

Summer seems like the perfect time for Miley Cyrus to share unseen photos of herself heavily accessorized in a bikini from 2018. The pop/rock singer is famous for her daring style and she hasn't changed in five years. If you were told the picture came out this year, you'd believe it because of how ageless Cyrus looks.

Lately, she's kept a low profile, choosing to pop up on social media once in a while, and fans are grateful for the little glimpses they get.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.