Bebe Rexha In Bikini Enjoys Midday Swim

Close up of Bebe Rexha smiling
Shutterstock | 842245

Entertainment
chisom

Bebe Rexha treated her Instagram fans to a view of her swimming on a hot summer day via her stories. The singer recently returned from a New York trip where she recorded a new song after partying with friends. So far, the singer is enjoying her Summer and shares most moments with her fans.

She also took to her social media to decry the overturning of the landmark case Roe v Wade which revokes women's right to an abortion.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Dakota Johnson Stuns In A-Line Dress At 'Anatomy Of Beauty'

'I Never Played For Anybody': Austin Butler Talks Growing Up Shy And 'Elvis' Role

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Looking To Bolster Their Bullpen

NFL News: Bills' Josh Allen Comments On Playoff Loss To Chiefs

MLB Rumors: Astros Could Trade For Willson Contreras

Cooling Off In The Pool

Bebe Rexha in low cut red dress
Shutterstock | 751606

Rexha wore a black open work swimwear with the top covering her full bust and forming a halter neck while the bottom's waistband reached her lower belly. She wore her blonde hair in a messy ponytail to keep it from getting wet as she dipped in the pool. She zoomed the camera's lens into her face flaunting her flawless makeup-free skin before refocusing the lens on her friend.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Strutting In Her Fancy Swimwear

Rexha also served swimsuit fashion earlier this month, wearing a pink leopard print one-piece with a halter neck and thin straps. The high-rise swimwear accentuated her curves and exposed her cleavage, causing them to bounce as she did her catwalk.

Rexha paired the swimwear with fancy accessories from hoop earrings to bold chrome visor sunglasses, a tote purse, and stiletto heels. She braided her blonde hair halfway, showing her dark brown roots, and left two tendrils in front.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

'Swipe For A Little Gift' From Bebe

Cutouts and open work swimwear aren't a new style for the singer, as she stunned in a Mugler black one-piece last month. The halter neck swimwear covered parts of her bust while exposing the flesh around it and forming a V-neck on her belly. She paired it with pointed-toe stiletto mules and a silver chrome-lens sunglasses. The singer wore it as a bodysuit tucking it into a knee-length black skirt.

Effortless Slay On Her Regular Day Out

Rexha also slays casual fashion effortlessly like this black-on-black two-piece consisting of a long-sleeved sweater worn without innerwear and complimentary black pants. She paired the outfit with a bubblegum pink Chanel shoulder purse and wore her hair in a casual loose ponytail and a heart pendant necklace.

Her subsequent slides showed how the rest of her day went - hanging out with friends and puppies. She also visited a Ski resort before the Winter Snow dissolved into Spring Showers.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.