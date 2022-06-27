Salma’s love life was fodder for the tabloids for years, but once she settled down, the headlines changed and now she is known for being a doting wife and daughter. The actress got married in 2009 to François-Henri Pinault, a name most people are very familiar with around the world. For those not in the know, Pinault is an icon in the fashion industry and his family has been connected to luxury goods for generations. He is the CEO and chairman of Kering, a French luxury group that represents some of the biggest brands globally.

The power couple has always hit the headlines because of their undying love and happy marriage and of course, their gorgeous daughter. The couple has one biological child, Valentina Paloma Pinault, born in 2007, and three stepchildren. Valentina already has graced magazine covers and it seems to be only a question of time before she launches her own career in Hollywood.