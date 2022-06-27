NFL News: Bills' Josh Allen Comments On Playoff Loss To Chiefs

This game created a ton of controversy surrounding the NFL's overtime rules. Many feel as if overtime playoff games aren't decided by skill or excellent coaching. Rather, they're being decided by which team wins the coin toss at the start of overtime.
Under the current playoff rules, 10 of the 12 teams that won a playoff game in overtime won the coin toss. Seven of those 10 teams won the game on opening-drive touchdowns, meaning their opponent's offense didn't see the field.
However, Allen didn't want to talk about the overtime rules immediately following the loss. "The rules are what they are and I can't complain," he told reporters. "If it was the other way around, we'd be celebrating. We didn't make enough plays tonight."