Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

Close up of Penelope Cruz smiling
Penelope Cruz looked gorgeous in a Chanel dress for the film festivals in Europe earlier this month. From a bubblegum pink gown to a corporate all-black ensemble and sparkling black column gown, Cruz was a fitting Chanel ambassador. Her fashion partnership with the French brand has been a hit all through the American awards season and the new set for the European film festivals has lived up to their predecessors.

Penelope Cruz close up in black dress
The 48-year-old actress attended the Chanel fashion show in Florence alongside filmmaker Sofia Coppola. She wore an all-black outfit consisting of a thigh-skimming short pencil dress with a complimentary jacket left unbuttoned.

The open jacket displayed her multi-layered necklaces while her rolled-up sleeved showed her black cuffs designed with the custom double C logo. Cruz wore her brown hair in an updo with bits lefts in front framing her natural made-up face and the style complimented her corporate outfit.

She chose a brighter color for her appearance at the Tribeca Film Festival where she met up with her "idol" Robert de Niro. She wore a pink casual dress with her favorite feature - pockets! The loose-fitted gown had a short V-neckline teasing her cleavage and she accessorized the look with matching pink accessories - hoop earrings and a shoulder bag. Also, Cruz let her shoulder-length hair down in a bouncy curl and wore glossy pink lipstick.

Last Spring, Cruz shared a video of De Niro giving advice to thespians in Hollywood. He said,

"Just be calm when things are going well. Be calm, don't think you're on top of the world. In the sense, you always got to be wary because I've seen it. I've seen people come and go. You've got to like, chill. You've got to take what's good in your life and move forward cautiously and carefully and thank God that you have that. It's very important not to overextend yourself when you think you've got it. There's no such thing. Everybody is Dispensable."

Learning from legends is a regular thing for Cruz as she took a leaf from Anthony Hopkins' book as well.

Cruz joined co-star Antonio Bandera to promote their new film Official Competition at the Tribeca Film Festival. She glammed up and shared the image with her 6.2 million Instagram followers. The actress wore a mono-sleeve column black dress with sequins.

