Penelope Cruz Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

The 48-year-old actress attended the Chanel fashion show in Florence alongside filmmaker Sofia Coppola. She wore an all-black outfit consisting of a thigh-skimming short pencil dress with a complimentary jacket left unbuttoned.

The open jacket displayed her multi-layered necklaces while her rolled-up sleeved showed her black cuffs designed with the custom double C logo. Cruz wore her brown hair in an updo with bits lefts in front framing her natural made-up face and the style complimented her corporate outfit.