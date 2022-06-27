'I Never Played For Anybody': Austin Butler Talks Growing Up Shy And 'Elvis' Role

American actor Austin Butler began his career in television, appearing in two special episodes of the teenage show Hannah Montana in 2006 and 2007. In addition to playing major roles in The Carrie Diaries and The Shannara Chronicles, he frequently appeared in the television series Switched at Birth.

This year, his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the musical biography Elvis has garnered him so much praise from critics. On June 23, 2022, Austin dropped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote the movie.

During the interview, Austin talked about how he took up the role. He also spoke about his acting journey, Denzel Washington, and much more.

See more details of the interview below.