Candice Swanepoel Is Charming In Swimsuit

Candice Swanepoel is heavily promoting her line!

The South African blonde bombshell was spotted in a red swimsuit from her Tropic Of C and Alo collab, which was released recently. Alo Captioned one of the shoots with the supermodel;

@alo + @candiceswanepoel — a match made in swim heaven 💦 #aloxtropicofc

The capsule comprises three handwoven styles made in Northern Peru by indigenous female artisans. At the same time, additional designs include a simple bikini set and one-piece available in black, red, and more.

Keep reading to find out more.