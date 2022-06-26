Sydney Sweeney In Swimsuit Celebrates Poolside With Friend

The show may have made her a name in the entertainment industry. Still, Sydney is vocal about questions attempting to align her with her character Cassie on Euphoria.

The 24-year-old has quite a social media following, boasting 13.4 million Instagram fans and counting, and there, her fans can see she is nothing like Casse!. In the HBO drama, Sweeney’s Cassie is a hypersexual teenager going through some intense scenes, and the show is a no-holds-barred take on teen culture.

The role has been a breakout for the actress, and she has discussed how it has led to typecasting as she attempts to get more roles in Hollywood. She stated:

Cassie is a sexualized character, and that became a mold that was then [forced] onto me as a human being”