Miley Cyrus Stuns In Gorgeous Glittery Dress

How long has Miley Cyrus been on our televisions and radios? It seems like forever.

The movie star and singer became famous after her role in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana which aired from 2006 to 2011. Miley is also a renowned singer, and after releasing various songs and later changed her stage name to Miley Cyrus.

Since her debut in the industry, she's won multiple awards and received numerous nominations.

These days, Miley is well-regarded in the entertainment industry as someone that not only knows how to stay in touch with her fans but is also a versatile performer that is adept on television as an actress and is a studied musician that can attest to playing a few instruments.

Miley is no cookie-cutter pop singer, and in the last two decades, she has shown that her artistry is all about growth and bringing something new to the table.