Miley Cyrus Stuns In Gorgeous Glittery Dress
Miley Cyrus Knows The Assignment When It Comes To Fashion!
Drawing inspiration from the 80s, Miley Cyrus, 29, looked stunning during a recent fashion appearance and showed that she understood the assignment! She was dressed in a glittery Saint Laurent ensemble that looked like the best parts of the decadent era.
The mini-dress had an angular tripped pattern of green and black sequins and was a great take on bold style. The pop star decided to complement her looks in black heels and polka dot leggings, and her 175 million Instagram followers could not keep talking about it!
Anyone Remember Those 'Hannah Montana' Days?!
How long has Miley Cyrus been on our televisions and radios? It seems like forever.
The movie star and singer became famous after her role in the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana which aired from 2006 to 2011. Miley is also a renowned singer, and after releasing various songs and later changed her stage name to Miley Cyrus.
Since her debut in the industry, she's won multiple awards and received numerous nominations.
These days, Miley is well-regarded in the entertainment industry as someone that not only knows how to stay in touch with her fans but is also a versatile performer that is adept on television as an actress and is a studied musician that can attest to playing a few instruments.
Miley is no cookie-cutter pop singer, and in the last two decades, she has shown that her artistry is all about growth and bringing something new to the table.
Miley Works Out Hard To Stay Lean And Fit
Miley's recent bikini photos showing her abs are proof of her workout routine and diet plan. She commits to working out at least six days a week, and her routine is killer!. She takes 30 minutes doing Pilates and 2 hours practicing yoga.
However, Miley not only focuses on yoga and pilates but also performs core-focused exercises. Also, she doesn't stick to one workout routine; she confessed to practicing new exercises daily, including biking, squats, and hiking.
What's Up Next In Miley's World?
The pop singer has landed a new role in an upcoming show on NBC Television. Her NBC show Miley's New Year's Party will be aired for season 2 (2022/2023). This comes after featuring in numerous movies and the release of her album on April 1st.