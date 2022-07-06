Examining The Makings Of A Sadistic Serial Killer: Joseph James DeAngelo

It's not uncommon to think of your home as a safe haven. Once inside its shield of protection, you can drop your guard and relax. This is what Joseph James DeAngelo counted on during his reign of terror throughout California in the 1970s.
While his identity shape-shifted in the press and bounced between various monikers, police would eventually identify the man behind a string of violent and troubling crimes. However, the one-time law enforcement official would be able to live in plain sight for decades before his past finally caught up to him.