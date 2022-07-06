Examining The Makings Of A Sadistic Serial Killer: Joseph James DeAngelo

Joseph James DeAngelo was born in Bath, New York, in 1945. His father, Joseph DeAngelo, Sr., was a U.S. Army sergeant, which accounted for the family's relocation from time to time. However, the moves were sometimes accompanied by traumatic events. According to a relative, DeAngelo, then 9 or 10, witnessed his sister being gang-raped by two airmen when the family was stationed in West Germany.

Later, DeAngelo and his family moved to Sacramento, California. Then, in September 1964, he himself joined the U.S. Navy and served for nearly two years during the Vietnam War. Eventually, he went on to obtain an associate degree in police science from Sierra College in August 1969. From there, he would California State University in Sacramento and earn his bachelor's degree in criminal justice before taking further courses to solidify his police training.

From the outside, DeAngelo's life seemed to be headed in a promising direction, but as time progressed, a different story would unfold.