Examining The Makings Of A Sadistic Serial Killer: Joseph James DeAngelo

Photo of serial killer Joseph DeAngelo
Sarah Guy

It's not uncommon to think of your home as a safe haven. Once inside its shield of protection, you can drop your guard and relax. This is what Joseph James DeAngelo counted on during his reign of terror throughout California in the 1970s.

While his identity shape-shifted in the press and bounced between various monikers, police would eventually identify the man behind a string of violent and troubling crimes. However, the one-time law enforcement official would be able to live in plain sight for decades before his past finally caught up to him.

Early Life

Photo of young Joseph DeAngelo
Joseph James DeAngelo was born in Bath, New York, in 1945. His father, Joseph DeAngelo, Sr., was a U.S. Army sergeant, which accounted for the family's relocation from time to time. However, the moves were sometimes accompanied by traumatic events. According to a relative, DeAngelo, then 9 or 10, witnessed his sister being gang-raped by two airmen when the family was stationed in West Germany.

Later, DeAngelo and his family moved to Sacramento, California. Then, in September 1964, he himself joined the U.S. Navy and served for nearly two years during the Vietnam War. Eventually, he went on to obtain an associate degree in police science from Sierra College in August 1969. From there, he would California State University in Sacramento and earn his bachelor's degree in criminal justice before taking further courses to solidify his police training.

From the outside, DeAngelo's life seemed to be headed in a promising direction, but as time progressed, a different story would unfold.

DeAngelo's First Signs Of Violence

Photo of Joseph DeAngelo's former fiancee
Shortly after DeAngelo left college, he became engaged to one of his former classmates, Bonnie Jean Colwell. During their relationship, DeAngelo reportedly became abusive, which prompted her to end the engagement. DeAngelo's violence towards Colwell at one time even included pulling a gun on her as he attempted to force her to marry him.

Despite the termination of their relationship, DeAngelo's anger toward his former fiancée did not subside. Years later, he would reference his hatred of her, which would help directly link him to the vicious crimes that he would later commit.

Odd Behavior Continues

Photo of serial killer Joseph DeAngelo in police uniform
Upon graduation, he began working as a burglary unit police officer between May 1973 and August 1976. While he appeared to be ambitious to those around him, some of his colleagues reportedly viewed him as a loner who didn't quite fit in. Others coworkers were said to view him as "a regular joe" who rarely smiled and maintained a serious demeanor.

Despite their opinions, DeAngelo was eventually promoted to sergeant, where he was in charge of the Exeter Police Department's "Joint Attack on Burglary" program.

Crimes Evolve

Photo of yellow crime scene tape that says do not cross
DeAngelo's promotion was particularly troubling due to the fact that he likely had a hand in investigating his own crimes. During the years that he worked in law enforcement, he began burglarizing homes in the area. His first reported crime was in 1974, but many believe his crime spree could have started in 1968 or 1969.

While the person behind the aggressive acts was widely known as the "Visalia Ransacker," it would be some time before the moniker was directly tied to DeAngelo.

In 1975, DeAngelo was caught in the act by local detective William McGowen. However, he was able to shoot McGowen and escape.

New Identities Emerge

Photo of newspaper article about East Area Rapist
In June 1976, a string of rapes began to take place around Sacramento. With communities on edge and the man now referred to as the "East Area Rapist" threatening to murder his next victims, police began following the trail. Of course, directly linking him to the crimes would prove to be a difficult task. At that time, many believed that the "Visalia Ransacker" and "East Area Rapist" were two separate people, which likely muddied the investigations.

Then, in 1979, additional murders occurred in the Southern California area. This time, the perpetrator would be called the "Original Night Stalker." While some began suspecting that all three figures could, in fact, be one person, it would be years before this theory would solidify.

Making Connections

Timeline of Joseph DeAngelo's crimes
Finally, in 2001, DNA tests officially connected the East Area Rapist to the Original Night Stalker. But, by 2018, giant strides had been made within the field. By utilizing GEDMatch, police were able to use the collected DNA from the crime scenes in order to create a suspect profile. One of the results led right to Joseph DeAngelo.

After obtaining a sample from the door handle on his car, investigators were able to confidently link the former police officer to the evidence that had been left behind.

Capture And Consequences

Photo of serial killer Joseph DeAngelo in custody
DeAngelo was finally arrested in April 2018. Despite the court initially entering a not guilty plea on DeAngelo's behalf, he ultimately pleaded guilty to 13 counts of murder and 13 counts of kidnapping. He received multiple life sentences and remains behind bars today.

