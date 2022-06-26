NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Tobias Harris & Tyrese Maxey For Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving making plays for the Nets
Wikimedia | Dudek1337

Sports
JB Baruelo

After failing to achieve their main goal in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be more aggressive on the trade market this summer. The Sixers may have acquired All-Star shooting guard James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but his pairing with Joel Embiid only carried them as far as the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

To boost their chances of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year, the Sixers could look to add another superstar who would complement Embiid and Harden on the court.

Dream Offseason Trade Target - Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving waiting for the game to resume
Shutterstock | 1024723

One of the most intriguing trade targets for the Sixers is All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. Despite the rumors about his poor relationship with Harden last season, there's a growing belief around the league that Irving would be interested in joining the Sixers should he and the Nets decide to part ways this summer.

Irving is still negotiating with the Nets regarding a new contract. However, it's looking very unlikely they'll reach a mutual agreement. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the Sixers are among the teams that "Uncle Drew" would like to go via a sign-and-trade deal.

Proposed Sixers-Nets Trade

Kyrie Irving's facial reaction after a successful play
Shutterstock | 1390159

Though Irving could become an unrestricted free agent, the only way the Sixers could acquire him in the 2022 NBA free agency is via a sign-and-trade deal since they only have a limited salary cap space.

In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Sixers to add Irving to their roster. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a trade package that includes Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey in exchange for Irving and a 2023 first-round pick.

Sixers Boost Championship Odds

Kyrie Irving playing defense
Shutterstock | 1024723

The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Sixers. By sacrificing Maxey, the Sixers would be acquiring a more proven superstar with championship experience. The potential arrival of Irving in the City of Brotherly Love would tremendously improve the Sixers' offense and enable them to create their own "Big Three" in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Irving would give the Sixers another prolific scorer alongside Embiid and Harden, an incredible playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. It would still take time for Irving, Harden, and Embiid to mesh well on the court, but once they find chemistry, the Sixers would be a formidable force to beat in a best-of-seven series.

Nets Get A Young Star

Tyrese Maxey driving into the basket
Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

The hypothetical blockbuster trade won't be an easy decision for the Nets. Aside from absorbing Harris and his lucrative contract, they would also be sending back the 2023 first-round pick they got from the Sixers in the Harden trade. Still, the potential deal would benefit the Nets, especially if they also end up losing Kevin Durant and decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

Maxey may still have plenty of things he needs to improve in his game, but he has no doubt the potential to become a legitimate superstar in the league. The Nets could make Maxey the centerpiece of the next title-contending team they will try to build in Brooklyn.

