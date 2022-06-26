NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Trade Tobias Harris & Tyrese Maxey For Kyrie Irving

After failing to achieve their main goal in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be more aggressive on the trade market this summer. The Sixers may have acquired All-Star shooting guard James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but his pairing with Joel Embiid only carried them as far as the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

To boost their chances of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year, the Sixers could look to add another superstar who would complement Embiid and Harden on the court.