NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Knicks For Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel & Two 1st-Rounders

Since they selected Scottie Barnes as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Pascal Siakam and his future with the Toronto Raptors.

Siakam may still be considered an integral part of the Raptors' roster, but most people believe that the emergence of Barnes made him expendable in Toronto. Though they aren't actively trading Siakam, the Raptors are expected to move him this summer if they are presented with an intriguing offer.