NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Knicks For Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel & Two 1st-Rounders

Pascal Siakam finding an open teammate
Since they selected Scottie Barnes as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran power forward Pascal Siakam and his future with the Toronto Raptors.

Siakam may still be considered an integral part of the Raptors' roster, but most people believe that the emergence of Barnes made him expendable in Toronto. Though they aren't actively trading Siakam, the Raptors are expected to move him this summer if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

NBA Rumors: Crazy Blockbuster Trade Sends Kevin Durant & Seth Curry To Warriors For Package Centered On Draymond Green

Pascal Siakam To New York Knicks

Pascal Siakam playing defense
One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Siakam is the New York Knicks. In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Knicks to acquire Siakam from the Raptors in the 2022 NBA offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a trade package that includes Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam.

Knicks Hit Two Birds With One Stone

Pascal Siakam going for a jump ball
Though it would cost them two future first-round picks, the proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Knicks. Aside from successfully dumping Randle and his four-year, $117 million contract to Toronto, the Knicks would also be acquiring an All-Star-caliber big man with championship experience.

Siakam isn't expected to have a hard time sharing the court with RJ Barrett since, in the years he spent with the Raptors, he has experienced playing with ball-dominant superstars like Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan, and Kyle Lowry.

Pascal Siakam's On-Court Impact On Knicks

Pascal Siakam playing for the Raptors
Siakam may not be viewed on the same level as Leonard, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, but he's one of the best two-way players in the league. His potential arrival in New York is expected to improve their offensive and defensive efficiencies, which ranked 22nd and 9th last season.

He would give them a reliable scoring option, a great rebounder, a decent on-court facilitator, an elite defender, and a legitimate floor spacer. Last season, he averaged 22.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Raptors Get Massive Haul For Pascal Siakam

Julius Randle taking a free throw
For the Raptors, the hypothetical blockbuster would enable them to swap Siakam for a former All-Star in Randle, a veteran center in Noel, and two future first-round picks they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster or as trade chips to further solidify their core.

Bringing in Randle to Toronto would be a huge gamble for the Raptors. However, if he could regain his confidence and become more consistent on both ends of the floor, Randle could immediately fill the star power they lost from trading Siakam to the Knicks.

