Kelly Rohrbach In Bikini Loves To Flaunt Her Sexy Body

Kelly Rohrbach
Kelly Rohrbach does more than just posing in front of the camera to model in bikinis. The gorgeous model is also an actress and is best known for her role as C. J. Parker in Baywatch

However, Kelly is most prominent for her stunning physique, which she always flaunts in different bikini designs. Kelly has been modeling professionally since 2015 and was part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2015. 

Keep scrolling for photos of Kelly flaunting her incredible body in bikinis.

Kelly Leaves Little To Imagination

The Baywatch star is never too shy to flaunt her sexy bikini body. Kelly posted a photo on her Instagram page on January 8 that showed her in a black two-piece bikini that revealed her cleavages. Kelly struck a sexy pose that put her backside and hips on display. She took the photo in front of a beach with gigantic rocks that served as her backdrop. 

Kelly had no other accessories but her blonde tresses, which rested on her shoulders, giving her a sultry look. 

Summer Ready

In a bikini snap from 2018, Kelly looked summer-ready as she posed on a patterned scarf spread on the beach sand. The ocean and blue sky scenery added extra spice to the beautiful bikini photo, which she captioned, "Wassup beaches!"

The stunning model was clad in a grey one-piece that revealed her cleavages, round hips, and toned legs.

Kelly accessorized the swimsuit with a summer hat. In addition, she wore a black wristwatch and a gold bangle.

'Baywatch' Vibes

In addition to the numerous red heart and flame emojis some of Kelly's fans used to express their love for the stunning bikini photo, others took to the comment section to leave lovely comments that best described it. 

One fan commented, "Baywatch Vibes," as the photo was reminiscent of Kelly's role in the movie. 

"You look absolutely stunning," complimented another fan.

"Sexy diva. You have an amazing body," a third fan added. 

Playful In Pink

In April 2018, Kelly showed off her toned physique and attractive features when she shared a video that showed her clad in a pink swimsuit while swinging in a boomerang. The actress looked stunning and accessorized her look with a pair of glasses. 

"Monkeying around in Nicaragua," Kelly wrote in her caption to the post. 

While some of Kelly's fans took to the post's comment section to leave lovely comments about her toned body, others suggested more exciting places the model could have fun and unwind. 

"I live there. I live in Rancho Santana, a resort right by Mukul. Next time you come go to Rancho Santana," suggested a fan. 

"Looks like you're having a swinging good time there Kelly. You could have more fun here in Peru," another fan wrote. 

"Come to Guatemala @kellyrohrbach," said a third fan. 

Kelly's fans are always excited to see her in bikinis as she dons the most colorful and sexy designs. So hopefully, for those fans who want her to come to their regions, she will heed their pleas.

