Kelly Rohrbach In Bikini Loves To Flaunt Her Sexy Body

In April 2018, Kelly showed off her toned physique and attractive features when she shared a video that showed her clad in a pink swimsuit while swinging in a boomerang. The actress looked stunning and accessorized her look with a pair of glasses.
"Monkeying around in Nicaragua," Kelly wrote in her caption to the post.
While some of Kelly's fans took to the post's comment section to leave lovely comments about her toned body, others suggested more exciting places the model could have fun and unwind.
"I live there. I live in Rancho Santana, a resort right by Mukul. Next time you come go to Rancho Santana," suggested a fan.
"Looks like you're having a swinging good time there Kelly. You could have more fun here in Peru," another fan wrote.
"Come to Guatemala @kellyrohrbach," said a third fan.
Kelly's fans are always excited to see her in bikinis as she dons the most colorful and sexy designs. So hopefully, for those fans who want her to come to their regions, she will heed their pleas.