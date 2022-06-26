Kelly Rohrbach In Bikini Loves To Flaunt Her Sexy Body

Kelly Rohrbach does more than just posing in front of the camera to model in bikinis. The gorgeous model is also an actress and is best known for her role as C. J. Parker in Baywatch.

However, Kelly is most prominent for her stunning physique, which she always flaunts in different bikini designs. Kelly has been modeling professionally since 2015 and was part of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2015.

Keep scrolling for photos of Kelly flaunting her incredible body in bikinis.