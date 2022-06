WWE NXT champion Mandy Rose is in full summer mode with her latest Instagram share. The athlete posted new pictures showing her enjoying herself on the beach and sea as she cosplays a captain.

Rose also kept her sense of humor and skincare, ensuring her skin stayed protected from the harsh sun rays. Rose's day-off comes on the heels of her winning yet another championship belt, to the chagrin of some wrestling enthusiasts, although she seemed unbothered.