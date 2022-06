Bruschi laid it on bluntly during his ESPN appearance, stating in no uncertain terms that the 23-year-old signal-caller needs to perform this season.

"He is the one that has the most to prove because you almost have to prove your head coach and your general manager know how to evaluate quarterbacks," Bruschi said. "Redshirt year is over, bro, OK? The redshirt year is over. Now, you got to go and play.

"They've got Jimmy Garoppolo still there, who's very, very capable [and] who's taken them to the playoffs and won playoff games. So you've got to show why you gave up all that draft capital and why they feel you should be the starter because [the 49ers] are coming off a very successful season. So, definitely, Trey Lance has a lot to prove, in my opinion."