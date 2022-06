Known for her kind and generous heart, Selena often makes sure she works on projects that help out a charity or cause she supports.

For her cookware collection, 10% of the profits will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund. The collection features the Perfect Pot, Always Pan, knife trio, and drinking glasses, which all come in two lovely colors, Azul and Rosa, that Gomez curated herself.

"My main goal when I'm cooking is to have fun. This collection is designed for home cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products," Selena explained.