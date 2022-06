Last year, Kendall Jenner announced her partnership with FWRD as its new creative director. Essentially, she curates outfits for the brands and shares her cloth combinations as inspiration for subscribers and followers.

On her last birthday, FWRD posted a picture saying it couldn't be prouder having the reality TV star and model be its creative director. Although she took a break from posting new outfits last two months, Jenner is back with her inspirational fashion posts.