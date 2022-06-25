MLB News: Dodgers Reliever Daniel Hudson Out For Season

Hudson, 35, has enjoyed solid success in recent seasons. He was initially a starter, winning 16 games as a 24-year-old with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011. Eventually, he became a full-time bullpen arm, but he didn't produce the greatest performances.
Then, 2019 came along. He signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays before the season and pitched to a 6-3 record with a 3.00 ERA and 48 strikeouts. That performance created interest around the league, and at the 2019 trade deadline, Hudson was traded to the Washington Nationals.
Hudson was fantastic with the Nationals down the stretch, going 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA in 24 regular-season appearances. He built upon that by allowing zero earned runs in the Wild Card Game, Division Series, and League Championship Series. And he capped off this remarkable run by recording the final out of the World Series.
Hudson was traded to the San Diego Padres last season following a down year in 2020. A less than desirable performance for the Friars led to his one-year pact with the Dodgers.