MLB News: Dodgers Reliever Daniel Hudson Out For Season

Hudson joined the Dodgers on a one-year, $7 million contract this past offseason. He pitched to a 2.25 ERA in his work this season. He owned a 0.88 WHIP and 6.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio as well. He took over the eighth-inning set-up role when Treinen went to the injured list.

The injury occurred when Hudson attempted to run after a slow dribbler hit by Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. The former World Series champion fell awkwardly and immediately began clutching at his knee.

"It's an ACL," Roberts told the media following Friday's game. "It just doesn't look good, from all indications. Things can happen, but I just don't see how it's not the end of his season. So it's potentially a huge loss for us."

"Huddy's a guy that we count on in a lot of different ways -- on the field, one of the leaders in the clubhouse, always doing the right thing, saying the right thing," Roberts said. "Obviously with Blake down, we relied heavily on him in leverage spots. To not have him with us -- there's an exponential effect to our ballclub. But we gotta move forward."