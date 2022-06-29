Leonardo DiCaprio And Kate Winslet's Friendship Is One To Admire

Leonardo and Kate played one of the most well-known love stories to date. Different from their friendship, however, the romantic relationship was only onscreen. Winslet said about their relationship in 2017: “Luckily, and this was the fortunate thing—we never fancied each other,” Winslet said in a 2017 interview . “I know that's really annoying to hear, sorry. We really never did. So it did mean that we were able to have this…be able to tease each other, which we still do, which is really amazing.”

Winslet, however, admitted in an interview a year after the movie's release that it was something she worried about. She told Access Hollywood: 'I did think to myself beforehand, it's going to be hard, because you know, what if I really fancy him?' she said. 'And I so thought I was going to because he is absolutely gorgeous.'