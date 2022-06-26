Tessa Thompson Stuns In Puppets And Puppets During Her Appearance On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

MCU actress Tessa Thompson
American actress and singer Tessa Thompson rose to prominence in her portrayal of Bianca Taylor in Creed and Creed II. Additionally, she gained mainstream attention for her leading role as Valkyrie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movies Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Recently, Tessa appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live and spoke to the show's guest host, Sean Hayes, about her designer ensemble and most recent role as Valkyrie in the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love And Thunder.

Stunning In Puppets And Puppets

Tessa certainly knows how to make a statement with her avant-garde attires, and she served up a dose of glitz during her appearance on the show.

She displayed her incredible figure in a snake print body-con dress. The gorgeous strapless outfit had a sharp-angled bust, a plunging neckline, and glossy ruffles at the back.

The actress accessorized her ensemble with funky sunglasses and a simple white saddle bag. She wore basic black heels and styled her chestnut hair in two buns. Tessa opted for a subtle makeup glam and wore purple lipstick.

Sean marveled at Tessa's gorgeous outfit and asked her who she was wearing. She replied, "It's called puppets and puppets."

Tessa Attracted To Big Dogs

Tessa recalled an interview she had in New York that was fun because it was with puppies. 

"I had one interview in  New York. It was really fun, and I wish I could make it a prerequisite for all interviews because it was with puppies. So it was just me and a bunch of puppies."

Sean asked Tessa if she had a dog, and she responded, "I do have a dog. I have a dog named Coletrain." 

Tessa also admitted that she's attracted to big dogs, but her issue is that the size of their poop is relative to the dog's size.

The Movie Spoiler

The Creed actress also shared a story about how she took a selfie in her costume while filming her upcoming movie, Thor: Love And Thunder.

 

Tessa sent the photo to her family, but in a humorous twist, her step mom included the image in an "end of year Instagram montage," which a fan discovered and uploaded on the internet.

Although it was a costume alteration, the actress claimed it wasn't much of a spoiler. 

Tessa said, "I am really bad at spoilers." Sean replied jokingly, "You are."

Tessa Thompson knows how to wear a dress
Sean proceeded to ask his husband, Scott Icenogle to ask Tessa some Marvel spoiler questions. 

Scott's last question for Tessa was, "If you are married to someone, right, that doesn't care at all about a movie franchise that you actually love. Is that something you think the two of you could get pass or the follow-up would be, what would you say to that partner."

Tessa laughed hard at the question but did not give a definitive answer to it.

The actress's upcoming movie Thor: Love And Thunder will be in theaters on July 8 and will certainly be a thrilling experience. 

