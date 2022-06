The creation of Hill's podcast in and of itself raised questions as to whether a message was being sent to someone within Kansas City. However, when asked directly about it by his co-host, the 28-year-old denied sending any message.

"No," said Hill. "See, look, my mom always told me, 'Don't have no grudges. Don't have no bad blood with anybody.' I got all love for everybody in the building from top to bottom. It don't matter how they feel against me," he continued.

"I know how I feel about them and it's all love from the Cheetah. From Clark Hunt to Brett Veach to Andy Reid to the whole roster, I've got nothing but love."