NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Kevin Durant For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris & Draft Picks

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams that are expected to be active on the trade market this summer. The Sixers may have successfully acquired James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but it only carried them as far as the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

If they want to strengthen their chances of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship next season, the Sixers should consider trading for another superstar who would complement Harden and Joel Embiid on the court.

Dream Offseason Target - Kevin Durant

One of the biggest names the Sixers could target on the trade market this summer is All-Star small forward Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. The Sixers have long been interested in adding Durant to their roster. In 2016, when Durant became an unrestricted free agent, Embiid wrote on Twitter that "it's time to recruit KD to the Sixers."

Though Embiid failed to convince Durant to sign with the Sixers in the 2016 NBA free agency, they could pursue him again this summer. The Nets are yet to make Durant available on the trading block, but if they fail to re-sign Irving, there are rumors that the two-time NBA champion would request a trade from Brooklyn.

Framework Of Potential Kevin Durant-Sixers Trade

Despite giving up a plethora of trade assets to acquire Harden, the Sixers would still be in a solid position to engage in a blockbuster deal should Durant and the Nets decide to part ways this summer. Here's what the potential KD-to-Sixers blockbuster trade could look like:

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, and two 2023 second-round picks

Before executing the trade, the Sixers would need to exercise the team options on Maxey and Thybulle. The Sixers may have been hesitant to trade Maxey in the past, but it's the only way they can convince the Nets to send Durant to the City of Brotherly Love.

Sixers Form A Legitimate 'Big 3'

Trading Maxey for Durant should be a no-brainer for the Sixers, especially if they are serious about maximizing the championship window of Embiid. Durant may already be on the wrong side of 30, but he's still a reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. His potential arrival in the City of Brotherly Love would boost the Sixers' offensive efficiency, which ranks No. 11 in the league, scoring 111.2 points per 100 possessions, and enable them to form a formidable "Big Three" with Embiid and Harden next season.

Durant would still take time to familiarize himself with the Sixers' offensive scheme. Still, if he, Harden, and Embiid could find the perfect chemistry, Philadelphia would undeniably become a nightmare team to face in a best-of-seven series.

Nets Get Rebuilding Assets

The proposed blockbuster deal will make sense for the Nets if they decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild. By sending Durant to Philadelphia, the Nets would be acquiring two young and promising players in Maxey and Thybulle.

They could join forces with Ben Simmons and form the core of the next title-contending team they will try to build in Brooklyn. The Nets may no longer be interested in bringing Harris back, but his inclusion in the trade is necessary for salary-matching purposes.

While they are focused on developing their young core next season, the Nets could help Harris rebuild his value and try to flip him for more future draft assets before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

