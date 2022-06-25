NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Acquire Kevin Durant For Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris & Draft Picks

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the teams that are expected to be active on the trade market this summer. The Sixers may have successfully acquired James Harden before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but it only carried them as far as the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

If they want to strengthen their chances of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship next season, the Sixers should consider trading for another superstar who would complement Harden and Joel Embiid on the court.