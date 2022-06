Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is one of the NBA superstars who are expected to change teams in the 2022 NBA offseason. Irving may have expressed his commitment to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season, but with his constant unavailability, Brooklyn doesn't seem willing to give him a massive contract extension.

If they fail to agree on a new deal, most people expect Irving and the Nets to part ways this summer.