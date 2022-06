Country music artist Jessie James Decker shared a heart-wrenching message about her struggles in the past year and how she's overcome them. She also shared a new promo video lounging in her Kittenish swim while on vacation with her husband, Eric.

The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary this week, where Jessie said she'll choose Eric again. Jessie's Mental health struggles have been rampant for years, but she finally started overcoming them last year and shared her progress online.