Priyanka Chopra revealed that her move to New York from India wasn't easy, but she found a community of Indians ready to ease her movement. To help people like her feel at home even though they're miles away from their country, Chopra and her friend, Maneesh Goyal, launched an Indian restaurant and home dishware store in New York, Sona.

Chopra has been feeling nostalgic lately, and she shared an old picture from her post-beauty pageant win when she represented India at 18.