'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Celebrates Elaborate Housewarming Bash With Family And Friends

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members are known for their extravagant celebrations and display of love and affection.

All of that was on show during Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas's recent housewarming celebration. The soon-to-be-married couple celebrated a milestone as they welcomed family and friends to their first jointly purchased home, which they acquired last year.

Some beautiful moments from the monumental celebration were captured on camera, and the couple shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram.

