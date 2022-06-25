'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Celebrates Elaborate Housewarming Bash With Family And Friends

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members are known for their extravagant celebrations and display of love and affection.

All of that was on show during Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas's recent housewarming celebration. The soon-to-be-married couple celebrated a milestone as they welcomed family and friends to their first jointly purchased home, which they acquired last year. 

Some beautiful moments from the monumental celebration were captured on camera, and the couple shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram. 

Keep scrolling for more details about the housewarming party. 

Love Bubble

On June 18, Teresa gave her followers a glimpse of her house warming party as she took to her Instagram page to share several photos.

In one of the photos, Teresa and her fiancé Luis were seen smiling while clad in matching pink outfits. They stood in front of several festive balloons with "Love bubble" written on them.

There were also pictures of Teresa standing beside two of her daughters, Gia Giudice and Milania Giudice. Teresa captioned the beautiful photos, "Love Bubble."

Gia And Milania Celebrate Their Mom

Gia and Milania also shared pictures from the housewarming celebration on their Instagram. The sisters' photos showed some of the beautiful moments they shared with their mom.

"don't f*** with the love bubble as tre would say," Gia captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Milania was posing poolside with Teresa and Luis in a different set of adorable family pictures. "Tre and Louie's love bubble," she wrote in her post's caption, reiterating the evening's central theme.

Teresa Dazzles In Pink

Teresa looked gorgeous as she celebrated her new house with her family and friends. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star sparkled in a dazzling pink outfit.

The mother-of-four dolled up for the event, looking stunning in a glittering pink dress with many ab-revealing cutouts at the waistline. The gorgeous dress also had a tight silhouette with a thigh-high split on one leg and a sleeveless high neckline with an additional asymmetrical cutout.

Teresa completed the chic look with a pair of pale pink stiletto ankle boots and some dazzling jewelry, including stacked bracelets, a silver watch, and long earrings. She also sported a stylish white manicure and beautiful, loose waves in her hair.

Inside Teresa And Luis's Beautifully Decorated Lawn

Beautiful party decorations were placed throughout Teresa and Luis's new house. The pictures showed how Teresa decorated her house's expansive lawn with various white and gold balloons, including a bottle-shaped champagne balloon and inflated lettering that said "love bubble."

The theme continued with a swarm of gold hearts and clusters of white and gold balloons adorning the entranceway and the gates enclosing the expansive mansion.

Additionally, Teresa furnished the poolside terrace with a bar, round cocktail tables, and floral centerpieces on top of gold tablecloths.

In addition to getting settled into their new home, Teresa and Luis are busy planning their upcoming wedding. If their housewarming is anything to go by, it will make for a colorful celebration.

