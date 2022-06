Once officials began to examine the scene, evidence suggested that Chloie and Gage had not been inside the home. The search, which included the assistance of a forensic anthropologist and cadaver dogs, came up empty-handed. Helicopters also surveyed the surrounding area, but they could not confirm what had happened to the children on the night of September 23.

According to their mother, Cheryl Daniel, the thorough investigation provided little guidance when pinpointing what had happened to her children that night, as "not a tooth, not a morsel" had been found. This stood in stark contrast to the forensic findings that had confirmed the deaths of Leon, Molli, and their pets.

Of course, this meant that the only thing that had been cemented was that the children's remains were not within the bounds of the property.