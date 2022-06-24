Alexandra Daddario In Swimsuit Faces The Sun

To maintain her lean figure, Alex works out five days a week and is quite consistent in getting the most out of her workouts. She commits to high-intensity workouts combining them with rope jumping, rock climbing, free weights, TRX Straps, and resistance bands.

For a body like Daddario's, committing to her training works perfectly and her mission to stay healthy and centered is a huge component of her outlook. Her aerobic exercise is also important; to keep up with her exercises, she must maintain her diet. The funny thing is the Baywatch star has no strict diet routine.

Although her fans are amazed at how she remains so lean, Alexandra claims to eat what she wants in moderation, so she never feels like she is missing out on any amazing meals.