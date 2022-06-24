Kate Beckinsale Stuns In Cozy Minidress

Slaying effortlessly is something British actress Kate Beckinsale does so well. The 48-year-old is one of the few celebrities who share intimate moments of their lives on the internet, letting 5 million-plus Instagram fans see beyond the glitz and glam. In a recent post, Beckinsale sowed off her flawless makeup-free face and voluminous dark blonde hair.

As usual, her pet cats Clive and Willow made a cameo in her slideshow. Beckinsale's two house pets are regulars on her social media, and her fans have come to love them as much as they do her.