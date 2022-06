Olivia Wilde went braless in sheer Valentino for a gorgeous spring-infused look on Instagram, and fans couldn't contain their excitement. Posting photos from her dressing room, the House and BoJack Horseman alum got showered with praise by many of her 4.2 million followers, who told her she was beautiful "inside and out."

"Oh how I want that dress!! Your style is beautiful," one elated user commented on the post, which portrayed her in a long flowy number.

Scroll for the pics!