How CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Maintains Her Mental Health

Brooke Wells is regarded as one of the top athletes in the CrossFit and broader fitness community. She has also been previously listed as one of the fittest women in the world. Even though Brooke is a talented athlete, she has had physical and mental difficulties throughout her career.

However, one of Brooke's qualities that makes her so remarkable for her age is her ability to conquer her mental health issues while inspiring others to do the same.

