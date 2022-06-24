How CrossFit Athlete Brooke Wells Maintains Her Mental Health

Brooke Wells close up selfie
instagram | Brooke Wells

Health & Lifestyle
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Brooke Wells is regarded as one of the top athletes in the CrossFit and broader fitness community. She has also been previously listed as one of the fittest women in the world. Even though Brooke is a talented athlete, she has had physical and mental difficulties throughout her career.

However, one of Brooke's qualities that makes her so remarkable for her age is her ability to conquer her mental health issues while inspiring others to do the same.

Continue reading to know how Brooke maintains her mental health.

The Latest

MSNBC Anchor Katy Tur Discusses Harrowing Details Of Memoir 'Rough Draft' With Trevor Noah

Camila Cabello's Dating History: Ex-Lovers And Rumored Flings

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brandi Maxiell Has Another Cancer Scare

'Selling Sunset' Renewed For Two Seasons And OC Spinoff Gets Premiere Date

Summer Wells Investigation: Authorities Still Searching For Missing 6-Year-Old Girl

Brooke Embraces Her Challenges 

At last year's CrossFit Games, Brooke sustained a severe elbow injury. She dislocated her elbow during a 190-pound snatch caused by a total tear of the muscle and ligaments.

The athlete often updated fans on her recovery progress on social media. Brooke was committed to making a full recovery and returning as soon as possible despite the excruciating injury.

In an update she shared with her fans on April 8, 2022, Brooke revealed that she embraced her physical and mental health challenges while working through them.

"The last 7 months have challenged me in ways I didn't know possible, both physically and mentally. I've done my best to embrace them all, and WORK through it. My progress has not been linear, and it absolutely has not been easy. But it will 100% be worth it. The only person that can stop you, is you," she wrote.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Brooke Stays Self-Motivated

Brooke's Instagram page has multiple photos and videos with captions that reveal that she feeds off her own motivation. The 26-year-old CrossFit athlete keeps her mental health by staying self-motivated.

Brooke shared a clip earlier this month that showed her completing a CrossFit challenge. She captioned the post, "reach for the stars and don't stop there."

Such is the mindset that helps the fitness guru overcome her mental health issues consistently.

Kelly Ripa Is Crushing It In Dance Workout

Olympian Aly Raisman Credits This Exercise For Her Tight And Toned Body

'Together We Can Do So Much'

Brooke admits to having a team of people who have helped her overcome the darkest times in her career.

In a post she shared last month, she appreciated the number of people who have been there for her.

"Every competition, I am reminded of how blessed I am to have such an amazing team.

'Alone We can do so little, together we can do so much,'" she wrote.

She added, "Thank you to my biggest supporters, my family. They have seen me at my darkest & helped me through every single obstacle. I love y'all."

Rest Days Are Vital

While Brooke shares photos of herself working hard in the gym, she also reminds her followers that she makes time to rest and unwind. This relieves her of any form of mental stress.

In a post that she captioned, "the BEST rest day," she was seen standing behind a lake clad in a bikini alongside her friend.

Brooke's way of managing her mental health shows that maintaining a sound and healthy mind involves self-motivation, family support, and plenty of rest. Hopefully, many will learn from her and stay mentally healthy.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.