The Athletic's Giants beat writer Grant Brisbee wrote that Calhoun is in an interesting spot, both from a team perspective and for his career.

"Calhoun's major qualifications for the Giants are that a) he's not on the 40-man roster, and b) he had already accepted a Triple-A assignment with the Rangers, which means he can report to Sacramento for the Giants," Brisbee writes.

"Even if this was a trade that was more about logistics, though, the Giants are a pretty nifty landing spot for Calhoun. He's going to an organization that has a reputation of taking under-performing hitters and polishing them up, and it says something that Farhan Zaidi is acquiring Calhoun after getting an inside look at his talents when they were both in the Dodgers organization."