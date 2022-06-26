Stassie Karanikolaou's Enjoying Summer In Bikini

Stassie Karanikolaou may have morphed into the limelight as the best friend of cosmetics mogul and Forbes' billionaire a-lister Kylie Jenner. But, she managed to carve out a space for herself in the celebrity world as a mega influencer.

Stassie has over 11 million Instagram followers, thanks to a consistent stream of sizzling bikini uploads. So far, she's heated up social timelines with some scorching summer looks wearing some teeny tiny bikinis, and we've got all the snaps here for your viewing pleasure.