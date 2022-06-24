Shawn Mendes may have been Camila Cabello’s most high-profile romance, but there’s more to her relationship history than just “Shamila.”

The 25-year-old “Havana” singer has had three confirmed boyfriends and at least three rumored romances since she started her career as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony. And although she rarely talked about these liaisons (well, except for her PDA-filled relationship with Mendes), we found some revealing social media posts and juicy info by scouring the internet. Scroll to read.