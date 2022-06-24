Camila Cabello's Dating History: Ex-Lovers And Rumored Flings

Shawn Mendes may have been Camila Cabello’s most high-profile romance, but there’s more to her relationship history than just “Shamila.”

The 25-year-old “Havana” singer has had three confirmed boyfriends and at least three rumored romances since she started her career as a member of girl group Fifth Harmony. And although she rarely talked about these liaisons (well, except for her PDA-filled relationship with Mendes), we found some revealing social media posts and juicy info by scouring the internet. Scroll to read.

Austin Mahone

Closeup of Austin Mahone
Shutterstock | 564025

Cabello and singer/YouTuber Austin Mahone dated back in 2014, after Fifth Harmony opened for him during his concert tour.

Speaking about the failed romance, she told Seventeen, “I don't regret anything. It was my first kiss, my first love. It's important to learn about liking somebody and being swept away, but it wasn't meant to be.”

In an unfortunate twist, Mahone told MTV later when he was dating Becky G that he had never been in a relationship before. Cabello’s response:

Louis Tomlinson, Michael Clifford And Jacob Whitesides

Closeup of Louis Tomlinson
Shutterstock | 842245

Cabello and singer Louis Tomlinson sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at a nightclub together in 2015. Fans quickly jumped to conclusions and soon the hashtag #CongratulationsLouisAndCamila was trending on Twitter.

Singer Michael Clifford was spotted having dinner with the Fifth Harmony alum in 2015 as well. In the past, he’d also been vocal about having a crush on her.

As for singer Jacob Whitesides, he’d also mentioned to MTV that he’d “definitely been crushing on Camila,” although he later denied they were dating.

Matthew Hussey

The “Bam Bam” singer started dating life coach Matthew Hussey around February 2018. In an interview with Marie Claire, she said, “He’s so similar to me. In person, we’re just weird and silly and stupid together. He makes me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

By June 2019, though, the pair had split. Hussey was getting some hate on social media, prompting Cabello to plead with her fans to “not send people I love and care about hateful things.”

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello posing together
Shutterstock | 487966

Just one month after her breakup with Hussey, Cabello revealed she was dating Mendes. They had actually known each other for a long time before that but only got into a relationship after seeing each other backstage at a Taylor Swift show, writing a song together, and then touring for Jingle Ball.

Their relationship was very public and they even quarantined together during the pandemic. In November 2021, however, they announced via a social media statement that they had “decided to end our romantic relationship.”

