'I Have Never Felt More Removed From My Own Humanity': Amber Heard Shares With Savannah Guthrie

The verdict was given on July 1, 2022, after nearly two days of deliberation in favor of Johnny Depp, who was initially set to receive $15 million but would amount to just over $10 million, and Amber set to receive $2 million. Depp immediately let his hair down, heading to England to celebrate, whereas Amber sought to voice her thoughts.

Amber is also still due to reprise her role in the second Aquaman movie, with a lot of controversy surrounding that decision. Fans had decided to take things into their own hands by creating a petition that reached its initial 4.5 million signatures target to get her removed from the film.

The petition was made in response to Johnny being dropped from his famous role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise by Disney. In recent weeks though, Disney has reversed that call and offered Mr. Depp $301 million to reprise the role. Safe to say, the future looks bright for Johnny Depp.