'I Have Never Felt More Removed From My Own Humanity': Amber Heard Shares With Savannah Guthrie

Amber Heard at a carpet
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
McClendon N. Manasseh

In the wake of the civil defamation trial between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and actress Amber Heard, it has been made clear that the latter isn't satisfied with not only the verdict but her treatment during the trial and how it has left her feeling.

The majority of those following the case supported Mr. Depp. In an exclusive interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's The Today Show, Amber described how the harsh and unfair treatment made her feel.

'Most Humiliating And Horrible Thing I've Ever Been Through'

Heard recounted how on her way to court, she would pass up to six blocks of people holding signs and chanting "Burn the witch" and "Death to Amber." "I felt less than human," the actress said further, seemingly holding back tears as she revisited those emotions.

However, according to those who followed, including the numerous "Captain Jack Sparrow fans" who were "vocal and energized" in the courtroom, it was simply the demand of Amber to lay in the bed she made for herself.

'Performance Of A Lifetime'

Amber Heard at an Aquaman premiere
Shutterstock | 242987224

The Aquaman actress was then asked about her thoughts of Johnny Depp's lawyer, who believed she was acting and called her testimony the "performance of a lifetime", to which she retaliated by pointing out the lawyer was defending a man who "convinced the world he had scissors for fingers?".

Furthermore, Amber seemed to dismiss this because of the contradiction, who throughout the trial heard statements that stated she was "a terrible actress." "I'm a bit confused how I could be both," she told Savannah.

'Truth to Power' Or Lies To Weakness

Ms. Heard backs her claims, saying she said nothing but the truth throughout the trial and that she "paid the price" for it. Elaborating that the First Amendment (right to free speech) does not only allow someone to express themselves through words but that that opportunity should be taken to speak "truth to power," which is what she did.

This makes people question her and her morals and potentially tarnishes the testimonies of those who might actually go through the experiences she so adamantly claims to have gone through.

Moving On

#justiceforjohnny
Shutterstock | 267417754

The verdict was given on July 1, 2022, after nearly two days of deliberation in favor of Johnny Depp, who was initially set to receive $15 million but would amount to just over $10 million, and Amber set to receive $2 million. Depp immediately let his hair down, heading to England to celebrate, whereas Amber sought to voice her thoughts.

Amber is also still due to reprise her role in the second Aquaman movie, with a lot of controversy surrounding that decision. Fans had decided to take things into their own hands by creating a petition that reached its initial 4.5 million signatures target to get her removed from the film.

The petition was made in response to Johnny being dropped from his famous role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise by Disney. In recent weeks though, Disney has reversed that call and offered Mr. Depp $301 million to reprise the role. Safe to say, the future looks bright for Johnny Depp.

