'Selling Sunset' Renewed For Two Seasons And OC Spinoff Gets Premiere Date

Following Netflix's announcement, PEOPLE confirmed to their readers that filming on season six is expected to begin sometime this summer, although they didn't share an official start date -- or announce who would be filming.

As fans may know, Christine Quinn's future on the show has seemingly been up in the air after she announced she had quit working at The Oppenheim Group, where Selling Sunset is based, earlier this year.

"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn said. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."