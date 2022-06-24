It's official! Selling Sunset will return to Netflix for not one, but two new seasons -- and that's not all. In an official announcement shared this week, the streaming service confirmed the premiere date of the series' very first spinoff, Selling the OC, which will be based out of The Oppenheim Group's location in Newport Beach, California.
'Selling Sunset' Renewed For Two Seasons And OC Spinoff Gets Premiere Date
The 'Selling Sunset' Cast Will Begin Filming This Summer
Following Netflix's announcement, PEOPLE confirmed to their readers that filming on season six is expected to begin sometime this summer, although they didn't share an official start date -- or announce who would be filming.
As fans may know, Christine Quinn's future on the show has seemingly been up in the air after she announced she had quit working at The Oppenheim Group, where Selling Sunset is based, earlier this year.
"I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched," Quinn said. "I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage."
Jason Oppenheim Confirmed Christine Quinn Had No Place At His Firm After She Skipped The Reunion
In addition to leaving the brokerage, Quinn also skipped the taping of the season five reunion, saying that she had tested positive for COVID-19, which some posed questions about.
"Right now, there's not a place for her at the Oppenheim Group," Jason Oppenheim said on the special episode.
Although Quinn couldn't have filmed with the cast, she did have the option to appear, via video chat, as the also-COVID-19-positive Amanza Smith chose to do.
Netflix Uninvited Christine Quinn To The MTV Movie And TV Awards
Adding to the possibility of Quinn being left out of the season six cast is the fact that she was allegedly uninvited by Netflix to the MTV Movie and TV Awards, even though she and cast member Chrishelle Stause were nominated in the Best Fight category.
'Selling The OC' Begins Streaming This August On Netflix
Along with the announcement about seasons six and seven of Selling Sunset, Netflix revealed Selling the OC will premiere on August 24 and will follow an all-new group of real estate agents.
“A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast,” read the official description of the new Netflix series, via Yahoo! Entertainment. “Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?”