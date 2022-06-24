Vanessa Hudgens Gets Creative In Bikini

Vanessa Hudgens incorporated her acting, modeling, and creative skills into promoting her Cactus Water canned beverage, Cali Water. The entertainer launched the brand last year after suffering from dehydration and fainting spells, prompting her to create a solution. Since then, she's used memes, models, and even herself to advertise the double-flavored drink.

One of her favorite methods is using a play on words such as "Kiss it Better" and "Can you bear it?" as seen in the pictures below.

