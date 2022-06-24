Larsa Pippen Takes A Dip In Bikini

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen sailed out to sea on holiday in the Bahamas, showing off her curvy body. The businesswoman sparked online debate when she debuted her new hairstyle but didn't care much. When she came under fire from netizens in 2019 and 2020, Pippen ignored the comments, and her continued decision to wear boxer-braids show that she's not letting fans influence her choices.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.