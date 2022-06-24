The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be one of the busiest teams in the 2022 NBA offseason. Aside from trying to figure out what they plan to do with Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract, the Lakers also need to find quality players who would help LeBron James and Anthony Davis carry the team in the 2022-23 NBA season. In the past months, the Lakers continue to be linked to some quality players who could become available on the trade market this summer.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Features Gary Trent Jr. Leaving Raptors For LA Lakers
Proposed Trade With Raptors
One of the potential trade targets for the Lakers this offseason is veteran shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors. In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of 2022 draft-day trades that every NBA team in the league could explore. For the Lakers, it's the hypothetical blockbuster deal that would enable them to acquire Trent Jr. from the Raptors. In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending a trade package that includes Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, and a 2027 first-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for Trent Jr.
Why The Raptors Would Make The Trade
Though they haven't shown a strong indication that they are planning to trade Trent Jr., Hughes explained why the proposed draft-day trade would be worth exploring for the Raptors.
"The Raptors need guards, and both Nunn and THT have shown flashes of rotation-worthy play in the past," Hughes wrote. "You could imagine them logging significant roles for Toronto next season, sparing Fred VanVleet from yet another year in which he challenges for the lead in minutes per game. Even if Nunn and Horton-Tucker were simply dead salary, the 2027 first might make parting with Trent worthwhile."
Lakers Get A Young Three-And-D Wingman
Trent Jr. would be an incredible addition to the Lakers. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a young three-and-D wingman who would join James and Davis in the starting lineup. In his first five years in the league, Trent Jr. has grown into a very reliable scoring option, a decent perimeter defender, and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, the 23-year-old shooting guard averaged 18.3 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.
A Potential Member Of Post-LeBron James Core
The successful acquisition of Trent Jr. wouldn't only strengthen the Lakers' chances of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season, but it would also give them a player who would be part of the team's core in the post-LeBron era. Trent Jr. is only 23 and still has plenty of unlocked potential. He and Davis could become the centerpieces of the next title-contending team that the Lakers will try to build when James permanently ends his NBA career.