The Los Angeles Dodgers have still arguably been the best team in baseball this season despite dealing with a few tough injuries and having to deal with the Trevor Bauer situation. Trevor Bauer has a 2-year Major League Baseball ban and it's possible that he's never going to return to the game.

Because of everything that happened with Trevor Bauer and some of the injuries that the Dodgers have had to deal with, this team could be very active at the 2022 MLB trade deadline.