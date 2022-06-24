Kaia Gerber In Bikini Emerges From Infinity Pool

Alexandra Lozovschi

Kaia Gerber looked every inch the siren as she emerged dripping wet from a swimming pool in a photo taken by her dear friend and fellow actress Tommy Dorfman. Posted on Gerber's Instagram page a while back, the image captured her sunkissed and gorgeous with piercing eyes and her cheek resting on her shoulder.

"Mornings on film by @tommy.dorfman," she captioned the share that has since racked up over 340,000 likes.

Check it out below and scroll to read about her friendship with the 13 Reasons Why star, who came out as a trans woman last July.

Sunkissed Goddess

Serving up tight abs and chiseled curves in a mismatched two-piece, the 20-year-old supermodel leaned on the edge of an infinity pool, her toned body glistening in the sunshine. She wore a blue halterneck top and red bottoms that tied with long, loopy bows draping down her hips. Her hair was wet and she rocked a layered gold necklace whose shine was drowned out by the glaring sunlight.

While a soaked Gerber in a bikini was definitely enough to seal the deal, the backdrop was just as mesmerizing and depicted a tranquil sea beneath a serene sky.

Inseparable

Dorfman and the daughter of legendary model Cindy Crawford have been friends for years. The two were dubbed by Vogue "fashion’s best-dressed BFFs" in 2019 and were a part of each other’s “quarantine bubble” the following year, making TikTocks and giving each other makeup makeovers on social media.

Most recently appearing together at the Met Gala, the duo is known for their joint Instagram Lives in which they discuss skincare and quiz each other on pop culture. Just watch the clip below shared on YouTube by another one of Gerber's close friends, singer/model Charlotte Lawrence.

They Like Playing Photographer

Although Gerber posts little outside of her work and family, she often pops up on Dorfman's feed and has proven an inspiring muse for the 30-year-old's photography skills. Currently making headlines with her Austin Butler romance, the supermodel appeared in a black bikini and lime shield sunglasses in a beach slideshow shared by her BFF in January 2020.

The besties also like to swap roles, with the Calvin Klein model photographing her friend in the brand's skivvies. "Thank you #kaiagerber for capturing me authentically, in #mycalvins," wrote Dorfman, whose inner circle includes Taylor Swift and Stranger Things' Sadie Sink,

Showbiz’s Hottest Couple

Meanwhile, Gerber and Butler, 30, are now showbiz’s hottest couple, with the pair making a splash at Cannes last month. After making their official debut as a couple at the Met Gala, the lovebirds packed on the PDA at the Cannes Film Festival and, despite walking the red carpet separately, they were caught smooching in the crowd once reunited.

Even with that effusive show of affection, the two are still adamant about keeping things private, with the Elvis star declining to comment on the relationship in a GQ interview published the same day. “I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space,” he said.

