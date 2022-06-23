NBA Rumors: Proposed Draft-Day Trade Features Myles Turner Teaming Up With LaMelo Ball In Charlotte

In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of 2022 NBA Draft-day trades that every NBA team could explore this summer. These include a hypothetical deal that would enable the Hornets to pair LaMelo Ball with Turner in the 2022-23 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Hornets would be sending a trade package that includes Mason Plumlee, James Bouknight, and the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.

If the trade becomes a reality, Hughes believes it would help the Hornets and the Pacers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.