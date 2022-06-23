Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is one of the veteran big men who are expected to change teams in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Pacers may have already traded Domantas Sabonis before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, but Turner is still facing an uncertain future in Indiana. With the former No. 11 pick already entering the final year of his contract, most people are expecting the Pacers to trade him this summer instead of taking the risk of losing him as a free agent without getting anything in return.
NBA Rumors: Proposed Draft-Day Trade Features Myles Turner Teaming Up With LaMelo Ball In Charlotte
Myles Turner Leaves Pacers For Hornets
One of the top favorite landing spots for Turner this summer is the Charlotte Hornets. Since the 2021-22 NBA season ended for the Hornets, rumors are circulating that they will be targeting a starting-caliber center on the trade market. The Hornets may currently have Mason Plumlee and Montrezl Harrell on their roster, but none of them are starters in the league. Having the No. 13 and 15 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Hornets would be in a strong position to engage in a trade deal should the Pacers finally decide to part ways with Turner.
Proposed Draft-Day Trade
In a recent article, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created a list of 2022 NBA Draft-day trades that every NBA team could explore this summer. These include a hypothetical deal that would enable the Hornets to pair LaMelo Ball with Turner in the 2022-23 NBA season. In the proposed trade scenario, the Hornets would be sending a trade package that includes Mason Plumlee, James Bouknight, and the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.
If the trade becomes a reality, Hughes believes it would help the Hornets and the Pacers in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Myles Turner Solidifies Hornets' Core
Sacrificing a lottery pick for Turner should be a no-brainer for the Hornets. Turner would give the Hornets a starting-caliber center that fits the timeline of Ball, Terry Rozier, and Miles Bridges. Turner may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic right now, but he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor.
Aside from being an elite defender, Turner is also a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, and a decent floor spacer. Last season, the 26-year-old big man averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Pacers Get More Rebuilding Assets
The proposed blockbuster deal would also make a lot of sense for the Pacers, especially if they no longer consider Turner part of their long-term future. Instead of letting him walk away in the 2023 NBA free agency for free, the suggested trade would enable the Pacers to turn his expiring contract into assets that could help them speed up their rebuilding plans. Aside from obtaining the No. 13 pick, the Pacers would also be acquiring Bouknight, a former lottery pick who still has plenty of unlocked potential.