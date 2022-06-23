What the Detroit Pistons front office has been able to do throughout the past few years is the reason why this team has a ton of potential in the near future. It's not going to be an easy task for them to be one of the better teams in basketball in the upcoming year, but their future right now looks to be one of the brightest in the NBA. If they make another great draft pick on Thursday, they have a chance to speed up this process.
NBA Draft 2022: Detroit Pistons Have Tough Decision To Make At Number 5
Who Are They Going To Draft?
There have been some rumors that the Detroit Pistons might decide to draft Benedict Mathurin out of the University of Arizona. He had a great season with the Wildcats a year ago as he averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.
Because of Killian Hayes not necessarily living up to the hype that Detroit had for him with the 7th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Pistons might decide to go out and get another guard to pair next to Cade Cunningham.
Pistons Traded Jerami Grant
With the news coming out on Wednesday that the Detroit Pistons are going to be trading Jerami Grant to the Portland Trail Blazers for a future first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, it could make their pick on Thursday a bit different.
If Detroit does decide to go out and get a player similar to a Jerami Grant, they should have a few options at that number-five spot.
DeAndre Ayton Could Be A Piston Soon
It almost seems inevitable at this point that the Detroit Pistons are going to sign DeAndre Ayton, who's currently with the Phoenix Suns, to a supermax contract this summer. This means that we can pretty much eliminate any possibility of them drafting a center in this year's draft. They have a few other spots that they're going to need to upgrade on and the center position isn't going to be one of them if DeAndre Ayton does end up coming to Detroit.
Bright Future
As we previously noted, the Detroit Pistons might have the brightest future in all of basketball. With Cade Cunningham, the guy they're going to pick on Thursday, possibly DeAndre Ayton, Saddiq Bey, and a few other high-level players, this Pistons team can be very good in the upcoming years if they all develop the way that everybody's expecting them to.