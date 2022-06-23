NBA Draft 2022: Detroit Pistons Have Tough Decision To Make At Number 5

There have been some rumors that the Detroit Pistons might decide to draft Benedict Mathurin out of the University of Arizona. He had a great season with the Wildcats a year ago as he averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Because of Killian Hayes not necessarily living up to the hype that Detroit had for him with the 7th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Pistons might decide to go out and get another guard to pair next to Cade Cunningham.