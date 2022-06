Many people think that Hailey was an overnight success, but that is far from the case. It was her commercial film work that made her a household name, and Hailee became famous after she performed Flashlight in Pitch Perfect 2. After the success of that song and the movie, she released her first debut single, Love Myself on Republic Records.

Her versatile skills in the music industry didn't limit her ventures and if anything, it has only expanded her fanbase since many know her more as a singer in many parts of the world than an actress. It has been just over a decade since Hailee appeared in Hollywood and began featuring in short films. She gained fame in the filming industry after her stellar performance in True Grit.