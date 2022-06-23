NBA Rumors: D'Angelo Russell & Patrick Beverley To Lakers, Russell Westbrook To Timberwolves In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Timberwolves, especially if they want to take things to the next level next season. Aside from acquiring a young and promising wingman in Horton-Tucker, the suggested trade would also allow them to swap Russell and Beverley for a former MVP and a walking triple-double machine in Westbrook. Westbrook may have gone through plenty of ups and downs last season, but Tran believes he could find success when he shares the floor with Towns and Anthony Edwards.

"Russell Westbrook struggled with the Los Angeles Lakers, but that is in part due to the fact that the roster had mediocre shooters around them," Tran wrote. "When paired up with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns though, he would likely be able to have open driving lanes due to the two stars' offensive gravity on the perimeter."