Unsolved Mysteries: Friends Vanished After Hot Pursuit By Law Enforcement

On July 7, 2013, Miller and Haynes were involved in a high-speed chase by Love County police late in the evening. A few minutes before the pursuit, James Conn Nipp, a mutual friend of the duo, had been throwing rocks at a police patrol car. As a result, a high-speed chase ensued with both Miller and Haynes as passengers in the car with Nipp at the helm of the wheels.

According to authorities, the chase reached a speed of 120 miles per hour until deputies lost sight of the trio along Hollow Road. By midnight, frantic family members received phone calls from Haynes, who claimed to have injured his ankle and was lying in a ditch along Long Hollow Road.

Meanwhile, Miller had also called 911 but hung up before saying a word. Then, she called some friends and family members, telling them they were in a field and needed to be picked up. As a result, some of their friends kept the line open and went looking for them while honking simultaneously so Miller and Haynes could hear them. Still, their effort proved unsuccessful and no one ever heard from the duo again.