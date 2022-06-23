Brooke Burke On Exercising Smartly With 15-Minute Workouts

For a fitness guru, Brooke Burke is surprisingly chill about her workouts. You’d think someone as ripped as her at 50, who teaches classes and has her own app motivating thousands of followers to get in shape, would be exercising for hours every day. But she’s not.

Instead, Burke believes one doesn’t have to spend an insane amount of time in the gym as long as one is exercising smartly. She told Women’s Health, “I've learned how to work out more efficiently at this stage of my life.” How does she do it? Scroll for the details.