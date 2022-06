Kate Beckinsale may be one of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers but at home and on her Instagram feed, the real superstars are her cats.

The 48-year-old Underworld actress constantly posts about her two fur babies, Persian cats Clive and Willow, and those pics and clips are some of the most amusing things you’ll see on social media.

Beckinsale has a dog as well but as she told People, “I’m very much a cat person.” And oh, the funny things she does to and with those little cuties. Scroll to see.